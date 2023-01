After celebrating the holidays, maybe it's time to try 'dry January' The month of alcohol abstinence known as "dry January" can have beneficial effects on participants months after completing the challenge.

Health After celebrating the holidays, maybe it's time to try 'dry January' After celebrating the holidays, maybe it's time to try 'dry January' Listen · 2:00 2:00 The month of alcohol abstinence known as "dry January" can have beneficial effects on participants months after completing the challenge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor