Sports Thousands of fans in Brazil are lining up to say goodbye to Pelé Thousands of fans in Brazil are lining up to say goodbye to Pelé Listen · 3:35 3:35 Pelé, the greatest soccer player in the world, lies in a casket midfield at the stadium of his former club in Santos, Brazil. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to reporter Ana Ionova, who's in Santos.