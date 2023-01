A Georgia man was briefly invited to play in golf's Masters Tournament Scott Stallings received an official invitation, but it was meant for a pro golfer with the same name. But he's going to the Masters anyway: pro-Scott invited amateur-Scott to watch a practice round.

