Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement? The spending bill President Biden signed into law includes provisions meant to help workers save more for retirement. A look at how retirement plans are changing and who stands to benefit the most.

Business Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement? Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement? Audio will be available later today. The spending bill President Biden signed into law includes provisions meant to help workers save more for retirement. A look at how retirement plans are changing and who stands to benefit the most. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor