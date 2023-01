Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapses on the field in a game against Cincinnati The Bills said Hamlin had a cardiac arrest after a hit. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Dr. Christopher Madias of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center, about the effects of the blow.

Health Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapses on the field in a game against Cincinnati Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapses on the field in a game against Cincinnati Listen · 4:17 4:17 The Bills said Hamlin had a cardiac arrest after a hit. NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Dr. Christopher Madias of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center, about the effects of the blow.