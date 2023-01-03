What State Legislatures Are Tackling This Year

The 2022 midterm elections saw the Democrats break records on the federal and state levels.

For the first time since 1934, the party in control of the White House didn't lose its control of a single state legislative chamber.

And for the first time in a little more than a decade, Democratic state lawmakers represent more people in this country than their Republican counterparts.

Despite Democrats' significant gains, Republicans still control more legislative seats and more state houses across the country. Both parties will be facing busy legislative sessions this year, with access to abortion, spiking gas prices, an opioid epidemic, and parental choice all expected to be on the docket.

We assemble a panel of reporters from Washington, Texas, and California to better understand the key issues in state government this year and how they could influence national politics.

Reid Wilson, the Founder and Chief Editor of Pluribus News; Nicole Nixon, State Government Reporter CapRadio; and Lauren McGaughy, investigative reporter for the Dallas Morning News join our panel.



