The latest on Damar Hamlin after his mid-game collapse Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati following his collapse Monday night during a game against the Bengals. The Bills say he had a cardiac arrest after a tackle.

Sports The latest on Damar Hamlin after his mid-game collapse The latest on Damar Hamlin after his mid-game collapse Listen · 4:12 4:12 Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati following his collapse Monday night during a game against the Bengals. The Bills say he had a cardiac arrest after a tackle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor