Sports Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians bid Pelé final farewell Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians bid Pelé final farewell Listen · 3:44 3:44 Soccer fans are saying goodbye to Pelé, the master of the game. After a 24-hour long wake in Santos, Brazil, his coffin was paraded around the city. Pelé will now be buried in his final resting place.