A friend of Damar Hamlin's family shares the NFL player's condition Jordan Rooney, friend of Damar Hamlin's family, speaks about the NFL player's condition following a mid-game cardiac arrest.

Sports A friend of Damar Hamlin's family shares the NFL player's condition A friend of Damar Hamlin's family shares the NFL player's condition Listen · 4:32 4:32 Jordan Rooney, friend of Damar Hamlin's family, speaks about the NFL player's condition following a mid-game cardiac arrest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor