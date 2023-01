How California is preparing for another massive winter storm NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with California's state director of crisis communications, Brian Ferguson, about the current state of storm preparation and management after historic rainfall.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with California's state director of crisis communications, Brian Ferguson, about the current state of storm preparation and management after historic rainfall.