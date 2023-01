Encore: President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority President Biden has appointed dozens of judges with lifetime tenure for the federal bench, setting records on professional and racial diversity. Advocates press for more action in 2023.

Law Encore: President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority Encore: President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority Listen · 3:54 3:54 President Biden has appointed dozens of judges with lifetime tenure for the federal bench, setting records on professional and racial diversity. Advocates press for more action in 2023. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor