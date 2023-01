Romanian authorities investigate accusation of human trafficking against Andrew Tate NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Ikran Dahir of Buzzfeed about self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, who is in custody in Romania, accused of human trafficking and organized crime.

Europe Romanian authorities investigate accusation of human trafficking against Andrew Tate Romanian authorities investigate accusation of human trafficking against Andrew Tate Listen · 3:29 3:29 NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Ikran Dahir of Buzzfeed about self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, who is in custody in Romania, accused of human trafficking and organized crime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor