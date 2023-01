Morning news brief Kevin McCarthy loses three rounds of voting for House speaker. The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field remains in critical condition. India will soon have the world's largest population.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:58 10:58 Kevin McCarthy loses three rounds of voting for House speaker. The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field remains in critical condition. India will soon have the world's largest population. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor