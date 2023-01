You can recycle almost anything these days. In Belgium, you can recycle your hair Hair has many impressive properties — it's strong, durable and good at absorbing pollutants. A Belgian nonprofit is taking hair from salons and recycling them into mats that act like giant sponges.

