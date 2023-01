Adopting certain kittens at a Las Vegas shelter will get you a free Frontier flight Frontier Airlines is offering vouchers to the people who adopt the kittens named: Frontier, Delta and Spirit. Animal Foundation, which runs the Las Vegas shelter, named the new arrivals.

