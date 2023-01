Birdwatchers flock to a house in Southern California to see a rare bird of prey Chris Spurgeon, of the Pasadena Audubon Society, drove to Orange County to see the wild snowy owl. It's a mystery how the arctic bird ended up thousands of miles away from its natural habitat.

Animals Birdwatchers flock to a house in Southern California to see a rare bird of prey Birdwatchers flock to a house in Southern California to see a rare bird of prey Chris Spurgeon, of the Pasadena Audubon Society, drove to Orange County to see the wild snowy owl. It's a mystery how the arctic bird ended up thousands of miles away from its natural habitat.