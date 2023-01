'American Caliph' revisits one of the most dramatic hostage crises in U.S. history In 1977, gunmen led by a charismatic Muslim leader stormed three locations in Washington, D.C., taking more than 100 people hostage. Journalist Shahan Mufti examines the incident in a new book.

Author Interviews 'American Caliph' revisits one of the most dramatic hostage crises in U.S. history 'American Caliph' revisits one of the most dramatic hostage crises in U.S. history Listen · 42:32 42:32 In 1977, gunmen led by a charismatic Muslim leader stormed three locations in Washington, D.C., taking more than 100 people hostage. Journalist Shahan Mufti examines the incident in a new book. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor