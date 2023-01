Why women in India are dropping out the workforce, even as the economy grows As India's economy grows, women are dropping out of its workforce. That's stumped economists. Some say it's a sign of prosperity. In conservative India, if women can afford not to work, they don't.

Asia Why women in India are dropping out the workforce, even as the economy grows Why women in India are dropping out the workforce, even as the economy grows Listen · 4:28 4:28 As India's economy grows, women are dropping out of its workforce. That's stumped economists. Some say it's a sign of prosperity. In conservative India, if women can afford not to work, they don't. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor