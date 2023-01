Remembering Eastbay's beloved shoe catalogs The athletic retailer Eastbay closed its doors at the start of 2023. The Wisconsin-based company transformed the sneaker world with its mailed catalogs featuring the newest shoes and sports jerseys.

Culture Remembering Eastbay's beloved shoe catalogs Remembering Eastbay's beloved shoe catalogs Listen · 3:44 3:44 The athletic retailer Eastbay closed its doors at the start of 2023. The Wisconsin-based company transformed the sneaker world with its mailed catalogs featuring the newest shoes and sports jerseys. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor