UAE calls for UN meeting after Israeli minister's visit to Al Aqsa Mosque compound The United Arab Emirates is calling for a UN Security Council meeting. A far-right Israeli minister visited the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a move criticized by Arab states that have ties with Israel.

Middle East UAE calls for UN meeting after Israeli minister's visit to Al Aqsa Mosque compound UAE calls for UN meeting after Israeli minister's visit to Al Aqsa Mosque compound Listen · 2:21 2:21 The United Arab Emirates is calling for a UN Security Council meeting. A far-right Israeli minister visited the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a move criticized by Arab states that have ties with Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor