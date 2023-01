California Republican Kevin McCarthy again fails to get the votes to become speaker For a second day the House of Representatives is in suspended animation as it can't start a new session until a speaker is elected. California Republican Kevin McCarthy has failed to get the votes.

Politics California Republican Kevin McCarthy again fails to get the votes to become speaker California Republican Kevin McCarthy again fails to get the votes to become speaker Listen · 3:52 3:52 For a second day the House of Representatives is in suspended animation as it can't start a new session until a speaker is elected. California Republican Kevin McCarthy has failed to get the votes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor