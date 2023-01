Hakeem Jeffries is the first Black lawmaker nominated for Speaker of the House Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries became the first Black lawmaker nominated for Speaker of the House. He also became the first Democrat since 2007 to earn unanimous support from their caucus.

