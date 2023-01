How buying a home became a key way to build wealth in America Mortgage rates above seven percent and a low supply of homes for sale has made home ownership feel out of reach for many Americans. Yet it remains an important way to build wealth in the U.S.

Economy How buying a home became a key way to build wealth in America How buying a home became a key way to build wealth in America Listen · 8:16 8:16 Mortgage rates above seven percent and a low supply of homes for sale has made home ownership feel out of reach for many Americans. Yet it remains an important way to build wealth in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor