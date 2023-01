Morning news brief A historic stalemate in the U.S. House heads into its third day. A powerful storm touches down in Northern California. The U.S. Embassy in Cuba resumes full services for the first time since 2017.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:44 10:44 A historic stalemate in the U.S. House heads into its third day. A powerful storm touches down in Northern California. The U.S. Embassy in Cuba resumes full services for the first time since 2017. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor