Politics How many more voting rounds will it take the House to elect a speaker? How many more voting rounds will it take the House to elect a speaker? Listen · 4:52 4:52 NPR's A Martinez speaks with GOP pollster Frank Luntz, a longtime friend of Kevin McCarthy, about the House speaker stalemate. McCarthy is still short of the votes he needs to be speaker.