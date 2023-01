Katie Hobbs is about to be formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor When Democrat Katie Hobbs is sworn Thursday as Arizona governor, her term may be one that sets a record for vetoes — as the legislature has an ideologue Republican majority with a narrow majority.

National Katie Hobbs is about to be formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor Katie Hobbs is about to be formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor Listen · 3:36 3:36 When Democrat Katie Hobbs is sworn Thursday as Arizona governor, her term may be one that sets a record for vetoes — as the legislature has an ideologue Republican majority with a narrow majority. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor