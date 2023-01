Sam Phillips, in a 'Morning Edition' interview, talked about Elvis' first recording The man who introduced the world to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis was born 100 years ago. In 1993, former Morning Edition host Bob Edwards talked to Sam Phillips, who died in 2003.

Music News Sam Phillips, in a 'Morning Edition' interview, talked about Elvis' first recording Sam Phillips, in a 'Morning Edition' interview, talked about Elvis' first recording Listen · 7:17 7:17 The man who introduced the world to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis was born 100 years ago. In 1993, former Morning Edition host Bob Edwards talked to Sam Phillips, who died in 2003.