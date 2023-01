Another atmospheric river, a column of airborne moisture, has hit California Some parts of the state are already saturated and preparing for flooding. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

National Another atmospheric river, a column of airborne moisture, has hit California Another atmospheric river, a column of airborne moisture, has hit California Listen · 3:26 3:26 Some parts of the state are already saturated and preparing for flooding. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor