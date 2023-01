The fate of a bridge over the Ohio River shows political cooperation is possible President Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell did some bipartisan bridge-building in Kentucky — at the site of an aging bridge between Kentucky and Ohio.

Politics The fate of a bridge over the Ohio River shows political cooperation is possible The fate of a bridge over the Ohio River shows political cooperation is possible Listen · 2:32 2:32 President Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell did some bipartisan bridge-building in Kentucky — at the site of an aging bridge between Kentucky and Ohio. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor