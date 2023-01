People who use illegal drugs in New York City can now find out exactly what's in them Overdose deaths have soared in recent years, in part to the rise of fentanyl. A pilot program uses spectrometry to tell users of illegal drugs what, exactly, is in the drugs they are planning to take.

National People who use illegal drugs in New York City can now find out exactly what's in them People who use illegal drugs in New York City can now find out exactly what's in them Listen · 4:50 4:50 Overdose deaths have soared in recent years, in part to the rise of fentanyl. A pilot program uses spectrometry to tell users of illegal drugs what, exactly, is in the drugs they are planning to take. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor