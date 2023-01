Underage stars of the 1968 version of 'Romeo & Juliet' sue over nude scene The stars of the 1968 film Romeo and Juliet have accused Paramount Pictures of child sexual abuse — just days before California's three-year grace period for reviving past lawsuits expired.

