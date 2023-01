The United States Embassy in Cuba has reopened visa and consular services For the first time since 2017, the U.S. Embassy in Cuba has resumed full consular and visa services in Havana. The U.S. says the reopening is to ensure the safe and legal migration of Cubans.

Latin America The United States Embassy in Cuba has reopened visa and consular services The United States Embassy in Cuba has reopened visa and consular services Listen · 3:22 3:22 For the first time since 2017, the U.S. Embassy in Cuba has resumed full consular and visa services in Havana. The U.S. says the reopening is to ensure the safe and legal migration of Cubans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor