Migrating bird, a bar-tailed godwit, flies from Alaska to Australia without stopping The bird, tracked by a satellite tag, broke a record when it flew the 8,4000 miles from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania. The bird flew for 11 days without stopping for food or rest.

