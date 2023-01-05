The economics lessons in kids' books

Economics lessons are all around us–at the grocery store, in the library, in the way you give gifts.

And they're even in... picture books!

To understand how children's literature like the Frog and Toad booksand Where the Sidewalk Ends can foster future economists, host Erika Beras joined a third grade class as a guest reader.

She and her eight and nine-year old students-for-the-day explored concepts like credible commitment, exponential growth bias, and the labor market matching process through a range of childrens' classics. They also learned how hard it can be to keep a clear line between economics and politics in today's polarized political climate.

