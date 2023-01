The rise of video game unions A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Nicole Carpenter, senior reporter at Polygon, about the rise of video game unions.

Business The rise of video game unions The rise of video game unions Listen · 4:18 4:18 A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Nicole Carpenter, senior reporter at Polygon, about the rise of video game unions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor