The current state of China-U.S. relations NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Yun Sun, director of the Stimson Center's China program, about the state of relations between the U.S. and China as economic competition ramps up between the two.

Asia The current state of China-U.S. relations The current state of China-U.S. relations Listen · 5:25 5:25 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Yun Sun, director of the Stimson Center's China program, about the state of relations between the U.S. and China as economic competition ramps up between the two. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor