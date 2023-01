'Fresh Air' remembers an icon of Philly sound, music producer Thom Bell Born in Jamaica, Bell moved to Philadelphia as a kid and went on to shape Philly Soul, with hits like "Back Stabbers," by The O'Jays. Bell died Dec. 22. Originally broadcast in 2006.

Music Interviews 'Fresh Air' remembers an icon of Philly sound, music producer Thom Bell 'Fresh Air' remembers an icon of Philly sound, music producer Thom Bell Listen · 37:35 37:35 Born in Jamaica, Bell moved to Philadelphia as a kid and went on to shape Philly Soul, with hits like "Back Stabbers," by The O'Jays. Bell died Dec. 22. Originally broadcast in 2006. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor