How Biden plans to persuade migrants not to risk coming to the U.S.-Mexico border Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discusses the Biden administration'a new immigration measures. The U.S. will make it harder for people to get in, if they show up at the border.

Politics How Biden plans to persuade migrants not to risk coming to the U.S.-Mexico border How Biden plans to persuade migrants not to risk coming to the U.S.-Mexico border Listen · 7:35 7:35 Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discusses the Biden administration'a new immigration measures. The U.S. will make it harder for people to get in, if they show up at the border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor