Doctors say Damar Hamlin's neurological condition and function are intact The physicians treating Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin say he's made a remarkable improvement following his collapse during Monday night's game, but remains in intensive care.

Health Doctors say Damar Hamlin's neurological condition and function are intact Doctors say Damar Hamlin's neurological condition and function are intact Listen · 3:25 3:25 The physicians treating Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin say he's made a remarkable improvement following his collapse during Monday night's game, but remains in intensive care. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor