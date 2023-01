New U.S. border plan may lead more Cubans to attempt the risky journey by sea Authorities in the Florida Keys are struggling to respond to a surge in migrants landing in boats from Haiti and Cuba. The largest numbers are from Cuba where economic conditions are desperate.

