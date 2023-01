Russian President Putin orders a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine Putin instructed his defense minister to order a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas. Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to buy time to replenish its stocks along the front lines.

Russian President Putin orders a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine

Putin instructed his defense minister to order a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas. Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to buy time to replenish its stocks along the front lines.