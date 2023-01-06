The News Roundup For January 6, 2023

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy has had better weeks. The Republican expected to get his party's nod to become speaker of the House this week as the new representatives were supposed to be sworn in. However, a holdout wing of the GOP has stalled McCarthy's ascent. McCarthy has been unable to win the absolute majority of votes required to become House speaker for days.

Damar Hamlin's health is reportedly improving despite being in critical condition. The Buffalo Bill was hospitalized following a tackle in his team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration would work to crack down on border crossings, turning away Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans. The former senator is expected to visit the southern border in the near future.

Meanwhile, overseas, the Kremlin is facing unprecedented criticism from inside Russia after one of the deadliest attacks on its troops since the Ukraine war began. It took place on New Year's Day. Kyiv, and Russian bloggers, claim the death toll is very likely in the hundreds.

At a briefing held by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, Mike Ryan, emergencies director at WHO, issued a warning about the spread of COVID overseas.

The European Union fined Facebook's parent company, Meta, more than 400 million dollars for privacy violations. It's also banned Facebook from forcing users in the European Union to accept personalized ads based on their online behavior.

Semafor's Benjy Sarlin, USATODAY's Josh Meyer, and Bloomberg's Akayla Gardner, join our panel for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Al-Monitor's Joyce Karam, The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, and Foreign Policy's Amy MacKinnon join us the the international edition of the News Roundup.

