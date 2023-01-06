Accessibility links
Kevin McCarthy steps closer to the speakership as some GOP holdouts flip In the biggest shift since the speaker nominations started, a total of 14 Republicans who previously voted against Kevin McCarthy backed the embattled Californian in a 12th vote.

Politics

Kevin McCarthy steps closer to the speakership as some GOP holdouts flip

Enlarge this image

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy applauds in the House chamber on Friday. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy applauds in the House chamber on Friday.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Follow here for live updates.

In the biggest shift since the speaker nominations started, a total of 14 Republicans who previously voted against Kevin McCarthy backed the embattled Californian in a 12th vote.

It's the first time McCarthy has earned more votes than the Democratic nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. But McCarthy appears still shy of two votes, earning 213 of the 431 votes cast today.

These are the former holdouts who switched votes:

Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

Michael Cloud, R-Texas

Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Mary Miller, R-Ill.

Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Andrew Ogles, R-Tenn.

Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Chip Roy, R-Texas

Keith Self, R-Texas

Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.

All 14 had voted against McCarthy on every ballot (Spartz had been voting present). Donalds was the non-McCarthy Republican speaker nominee on Thursday.