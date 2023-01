The NFL finds itself in uncharted territory as the regular season ends this weekend After the shocking cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin on Monday, the NFL will try and play games this weekend, but will not finish the game in which he collapsed.

Sports The NFL finds itself in uncharted territory as the regular season ends this weekend The NFL finds itself in uncharted territory as the regular season ends this weekend Listen · 3:52 3:52 After the shocking cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin on Monday, the NFL will try and play games this weekend, but will not finish the game in which he collapsed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor