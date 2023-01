How the EPA is cracking down with tighter limits on soot The Environmental Protection Agency announced new limits on dangerous soot pollution. Public health officials say reducing soot in the air saves lives.

Climate How the EPA is cracking down with tighter limits on soot How the EPA is cracking down with tighter limits on soot Listen · 2:18 2:18 The Environmental Protection Agency announced new limits on dangerous soot pollution. Public health officials say reducing soot in the air saves lives. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor