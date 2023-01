Many in France's Kurdish community don't think killings were a lone-wolf attack The Kurdish community in France is reeling from a triple killing, just as they prepare to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of another deadly shooting. Few believe it was a lone-wolf attack.

The Kurdish community in France is reeling from a triple killing, just as they prepare to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of another deadly shooting. Few believe it was a lone-wolf attack.