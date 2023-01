Parini Shroff's laugh-out-loud debut novel explores caste, domestic abuse and murder NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Parini Shroff about her debut novel The Bandit Queens, a story about a woman in an Indian village with a dangerous reputation.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Parini Shroff about her debut novel The Bandit Queens, a story about a woman in an Indian village with a dangerous reputation.