The first NFL game since Damar Hamlin's collapse will take place this afternoon The first NFL game since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will take place this afternoon. We talk to members of one of the teams playing, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sports The first NFL game since Damar Hamlin's collapse will take place this afternoon The first NFL game since Damar Hamlin's collapse will take place this afternoon Listen · 3:34 3:34 The first NFL game since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will take place this afternoon. We talk to members of one of the teams playing, the Kansas City Chiefs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor