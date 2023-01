A new exhibit in Chicago features artwork by children in Ukraine NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Yustyna Pavliuk and Adrienne Kochman about "Children of War," an exhibit at Chicago's Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art that features artwork by children in Ukraine.

Art & Design