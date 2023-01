Saturday Sports: What Damar Hamlin's accident says about football's violent nature NPR's Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the latest on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and what his accident tells us about the violent nature of football.

Sports Saturday Sports: What Damar Hamlin's accident says about football's violent nature Saturday Sports: What Damar Hamlin's accident says about football's violent nature Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the latest on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and what his accident tells us about the violent nature of football. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor